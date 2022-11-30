Shakira: this is Gorka Ezkurdia, the surfer with whom they saw the singer

Little by little, Shakira begins to leave behind her relationship with former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and gets ready to settle in Miami, from where she plans to continue her artistic career. For now, the Colombian continues to prepare the details of her residence in the United States.

The paparazzi are still watching all of Shakira’s movements and in recent days, one of them, Jordi Martín, published some photographs in the program El Gordo y la Flaca, in which Shakira is seen with her children and a man in the Cantabrian beaches.

Rumors immediately began that Shakira had a new love. But the person who accompanied her on that walk was known for a long time.

Who is Gorka Ezkurdia?

This is Gorka Ezkurdia, a 24-year-old Spanish photographer and surf instructor. He was born in Oiartzun, a town near San Sebastián.

In fact, on Ezkurdia’s Instagram account, there are some photographs in which Shakira is seen surfing, taken by Gorka himself. The images date from October 2020.

Shakira herself posted those photos at the time and labeled Gorka as “her photographer.” For now, neither the Colombian nor her surroundings have confirmed that the singer has a new love.

