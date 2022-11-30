Thursday, December 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Shakira: this is Gorka Ezkurdia, the surfer with whom they saw the singer

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 30, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Gorka Ezkurdia

Gorka Ezkurdia

Photo:

Instagram: @gorkagurdi

Gorka Ezkurdia

The singer is getting ready to settle in Miami, after her divorce from Gerard Piqué.

Little by little, Shakira begins to leave behind her relationship with former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and gets ready to settle in Miami, from where she plans to continue her artistic career. For now, the Colombian continues to prepare the details of her residence in the United States.

See also  Piqué: they catch you listening to Shakira at high volume, do you miss her? Video

The paparazzi are still watching all of Shakira’s movements and in recent days, one of them, Jordi Martín, published some photographs in the program El Gordo y la Flaca, in which Shakira is seen with her children and a man in the Cantabrian beaches.

Rumors immediately began that Shakira had a new love. But the person who accompanied her on that walk was known for a long time.

Who is Gorka Ezkurdia?

This is Gorka Ezkurdia, a 24-year-old Spanish photographer and surf instructor. He was born in Oiartzun, a town near San Sebastián.

In fact, on Ezkurdia’s Instagram account, there are some photographs in which Shakira is seen surfing, taken by Gorka himself. The images date from October 2020.

Shakira herself posted those photos at the time and labeled Gorka as “her photographer.” For now, neither the Colombian nor her surroundings have confirmed that the singer has a new love.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Shakira #Gorka #Ezkurdia #surfer #singer

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Viegas: "Racing must be an example for sustainability"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.