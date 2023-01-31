The separation of the Colombian Shakira with the former soccer player Gerard Piqué It became official in June 2022, but January 2023 is ending and details are still being revealed.

Shakira has given something to talk about with the new song that she released recently and in which, indirectly, she throws darts at Pique, who continues with his business.

It is known that the relationship is not the best, but the former defender of the selection of Spain in the house of the Barranquillera in recent weeks.

And he does it because his two children, milan and sasha They have been celebrating their birthdays and he hasn’t gotten away from them.

Piqué, on Sunday, went through the residence and was seen with the two children, then he left her heading to his residence.

In the last hours, details of a series of difficulties that the famous singer went through to integrate into Piqué’s family when they met were known.

The Vanitatis portal tells that his father, William Mebarack, “I wore it in NY to Lebanese restaurants so as not to lose her roots, the fact of going out with a Catalan, when the ancestors of her mother, Nidia Ripoll, also came from here was like a sign for her”.

Shakira had already been in Catalonia sometimes, she did it next to her boyfriend at the time, the ArgentineAntonio de la Ruawith whom you visited Ripollin search of the roots of his mother’s great-grandfather.

“The fact that Catalan blood ran through her veins was very important to her, one more way of showing her new family, very interested in questions of identity, that she could integrate perfectly,” she learned.

It was learned that the first major drawback was the language, since Catalan was spoken in the footballer’s house, so she, without further ado, learned by watching the TV3 channel.

He took his parents to Catalonia. Shakira established her residence there supported by her in-laws, who helped her to make everything easier.

