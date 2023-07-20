A Spanish court opened a second case against the Colombian singer Shakira as a result of a complaint by the Prosecutor’s Office, which accuses her of defraud the Treasury in personal income taxes and assets for the fiscal year of 2018.

As reported this Thursday by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), the case against the artist, which is being investigated by the investigating court number 2 of Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona), It is open for two crimes against the public Treasury.

Shakira will be judged from next November 20 at the Barcelona Court for allegedly defrauding 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014, in another case that was also initiated by a complaint by the Barcelona Economic Crimes Prosecutor.

In that first open cause, The Prosecutor’s Office asks him for eight years and two months in jailas well as a fine of 23.8 million euros, for six crimes of tax fraud, for allegedly evading the payment of taxes to the Spanish Treasury despite the fact that, according to the public ministry, he had resided in Spain since 2012 and was obliged to pay taxes in this country since then.

In 2018, the fiscal year that gave rise to the complaint, the Colombian artist had already established her residence in Spain as a result of her relationship with soccer player Gerard Piqué, from whom she separated last year, which led to her moving to Miami (United States) in April with her two children.

The Tax Agency detected other irregularities in its 2018 tax settlement and referred the case to the Prosecutor’s Office given that the sum that it defrauded exceeds the quota of 120,000 euros from which tax fraud is considered a crime.

The new open case complicates the criminal scenario for the interpreter, who has already returned the 14.5 million euros that the Tax Agency demanded from her plus another three of interest, but rejected the agreement that the Prosecutor’s Office proposed to reduce her sentence in exchange for accepting the facts that were imputed to her.

Although the singer, who has always maintained that she is innocent, decided to risk it in the trial, she still has time to agree with the accusations – which also include the Treasury and the Catalan Tax Agency – until the moment she sits on the bench.

For now, The Court of Barcelona set for the next November 20 the start of the trialwhich would last for another 11 sessions on November 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 and December 4, 5, 11, 12, 13 and 14.

