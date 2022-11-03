The breaking of Shakira Y Gerard Piqué unleashed all kinds of comments in the international show business; However, days after the premiere of the song “Monotonia”, the scorer announced his retirement from soccer and speculation about the reasons was not long in coming. Will the reason be because of the new FC Barcelona shirts?

They affirm that Gerard Piqué does not want to wear the name of Shakira

Through social networks, users made their opinion known about the recent announcement made by Gerard Piqué. They affirmed that his departure from FC Barcelona is due to his refusal to wear the jacket with the name of his ex-partner Shakira.

The jokes could not be missing on social networks, so the memes and reactions around the athlete and the t-shirt with the artist’s name were a trend on Twitter.

“Piqué is retiring so as not to have to wear the shirt with the Shakira ad”, “Are you telling me that we are not going to see Piqué wearing the Barcelona shirt with the Shakira ad?”, were some of the comments they made users on the aforementioned platform

Users assure that Gerard Piqué does not want to wear a Shakira shirt. Photo: Twitter capture

Why will Shakira’s name be on the FC Barcelona shirt?

FC Barcelona signed a commercial contract with Spotify and this allows the name of the artist of the moment to appear on the team’s shirt. In conclusion, if Gerard Piqué stayed in the Catalan team, he would be forced to wear the shirt with Shakira’s name on his chest.

As you remember, this happened previously in a match against Real Madrid, in which the group led by Xavi Hernández had to wear clothing with the Drake logo, who was at the peak of his musical career at that time.

FB Barcelona already had the Drake logo on the shirt. Photo: @FCBarcelona/Instagram

Gerard Piqué announces his retirement from football

Through social networks, the soccer player made his resignation public, after spending more than 20 years immersed in sports fields. Gerard Piqué surprised locals and strangers with an elaborate video in which he broadcasts his most heartfelt words: “You, culers, have given me everything, and now that the dreams of that child have come true I want to tell you that it is time to close this circle. I’ve always said that after Barça there wouldn’t be another team, and that’s how it will be. This Saturday will be my last game at the Camp Nou”.