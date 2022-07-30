The prosecution formalized on Friday his indictment against Shakira, in which he requests a sentence of eight years and two months in prison for the Colombian singer for six crimes against public finances, reported the newspaper El País de Spain.

After the possibility of a pact vanished -Shakira rejected the last offer, which meant avoiding imprisonment -, the Public Ministry concludes that the artist defrauded 14.5 million euros in those years by avoiding the payment of personal income tax and wealth tax.

In addition to the prison sentence, which in the event of a final conviction could lead to his imprisonment, he requests the payment of a fine of 23.7 million euros.

YOU CAN SEE: Shakira and the first time she saw a cell phone with a camera: “It’s dangerous”

The prosecution attributes Shakira six crimes against public finances with two aggravating circumstances: due to the high amount of the fraud and due to the “use of interposed legal persons”, that is, of companies in paradise tax that allowed him to hide his income.

The prosecution, however, it also appreciates a mitigating circumstance that has allowed the prison sentences to be reduced: the repair of the damage, since the artist made 17.2 million available to the court to face possible responsibilities. The prosecutor has requested that, at trial, be questioned Shakira and a total of 37 witnesses, some of them by videoconference.

The presentation of the indictment means that, in the coming weeks, the court of Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona) that has investigated the facts will issue an order to open an oral trial. This means, among other things, that if there is a last-minute agreement, Shakira will have to sit in the dock anyway, if only to endorse it.

YOU CAN SEE: Shakira and Luis Miguel: why is it said that the singers cannot be seen even in painting?

Everything indicates, however, that the trial will proceed normally. The singer has harshly criticized the prosecution -which he accused of “intransigent” and of using “improper means to pressure”- and seeks complete acquittal. Despite the media exposure that an oral hearing of these characteristics entails, he is determined to go to the end, transferring sources from his environment.