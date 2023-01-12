These are not easy times for Shakira. To his separation from the footballer Gerard Piqué is added the troubles he has with the Spanish Treasury.

In July, the Prosecutor’s Office requested a prison sentence of eight years and two months for the singer for six crimes of tax fraud, plus the additional payment of a fine of 23.7 million euros.

In the past, the Colombian singer has attacked the Spanish Treasury for “using” her for exemplary purposes, to the point of “violating” her right to privacy while investigating her for alleged tax fraud, and maintains that since 2011 she has paid more of 104 million euros in taxes worldwide.

Shakira is accused of six crimes against the Public Treasury.

The accusation came after the singer rejected the agreement offered by the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office to avoid trial for tax fraud of 14.5 million euros.

In any case, the possibility that they reach an agreement persists until the very moment of the trial. But either way, she would have to sit on the bench, if only to endorse the pact.

These types of agreements are common when there is a well-known character involved, as they tend to avoid media exposure of a trial. According to sources around her, she does not intend to avoid it.

In this case, a long parade of people is expected, since it is about tracing the drawing of their days in Barcelona.

The Prosecutor’s Office requests that 37 witnesses be questioned, in addition to Shakira; some of them, in a telematic way.

He is accused of six crimes against the Public Treasury, by not paying personal income tax and wealth tax between 2012 and 2014, with the aggravating circumstances that it is a very high amount and that he allegedly used companies in tax havens.

At the same time, it has the mitigating factor that it has already paid 17.2 million euros.

Within the next few weeks the court of Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona) that

handles the case will issue the order to open the oral trial.

Shakira issued a statement in which she denounced an “infringement of her rights” when she did not accept the terms offered to her.

He assures in it that “There had never been a persecution with such unreasonableness and so fierce on the part of the treasury.” He considers himself innocent, trusts in justice and ensures that he has no outstanding debt.

On the other hand, he points out that he “faithfully followed the recommendations of the best specialists and expert advisors.”

The key

The key to the matter is deciding if during that time you were a resident in Spain; that is, if she spent at least 183 days in the country (half plus one per year).

She maintains that her residence was then in the Bahamas and that she only went to the Iberian Peninsula from time to time.

Ensures that an attempt has been made to prove “Your stay for certain days, but not even close to what the law requires to be considered a resident.”

The defense denounces that “an indeterminate legal concept has been abused, such as that of sporadic absences, on the basis of a technically debatable question of who does not even earn in Spain since their benefits come from abroad where they work and exercise their profession”.

And he offers more details: he says that it is about the money earned on international tours and on The Voice, when he was not a tax resident in Spain.

He denounces that they have “resorted to improper means to pressure, as they do daily and unfairly with thousands of taxpayers for profit.”

The Spanish Tax Agency decided to open a criminal case for tax fraud against the Colombian singer for allegedly defrauding the Spanish Ministry of Finance of 14.5 million euros. Photo: Nabil Mounzer / EFE

Behind the tracks

The singer Shakira and the soccer player Gerard Piqué on Instagram. Photo: Instagram: @shakira

The Tax Agency —equivalent to the Dian in Colombia— has a team of nearly two thousand inspectors dedicated to following the trail of possible evaders.

One of them, named Susana, reconstructed Shakira’s steps during the years in question to determine where she was each day.

He put together the whole puzzle of his life and studied his accounts.

She knows who her hairdresser was (and that he didn’t charge), what her advisors bought with her card, which doctors treated her at the Tekton clinic, where she gave birth to her children.

He found out that she was taking French and Zumba classes (with a teacher named Betsie), that she was going to a beauty center in the upper part of Barcelona and that she had rented the house to a swimmer.

He learned details of her concerts, her recordings in the studio of the Estopa group and the publications of her fan clubs that located her at least sixty times in Spain in 2011.

According to the inspector, Shakira did not visit the Bahamas during the period in question and does not link her to the islands with “any professional, family, personal or social ties.”

Shakira, who assures that she has lived in Spain since the end of 2014, when she already had the eldest child and was expecting the second, provided a permanent residence permit granted in 2007 in Bahamas.

For Inspector Susana, it is not enough, as she argues that the only thing needed to obtain such a document is to buy a house and assures that she was simply looking for a “fiscal purpose.”

In addition, he scrutinized his close circle: parents, siblings, assistants, staff from the Pies Descalzos Foundation, stylists and trusted people in Colombia.

She knows who visited her in Barcelona and assures that if she really lived in the Bahamas, the logical thing is that she would have met them on the islands.

He is one of the people who knows the most about Shakira in the world.

pique a pique

Shakira’s closeness to Spain goes through her relationship with the Catalan Gerard Piqué, whom she met in 2010, when she recorded the Waka-waka, the song for the World Cup in South Africa.

The footballer has also had problems with the Treasury, which fined him 2.1 million euros for using a company to supposedly pay less taxes. After a long litigation, the Supreme Court agreed with the player and annulled the penalty.

Shakira has, in any case, the support of her followers, as she recently verified when Piqué was booed in the matches that Barça has played in the United States, while shouts of support for the singer have been heard.

Gerard Piqué has also had problems with the Treasury.

The harshness of the Tax Agency

The singer is convinced of her innocence and it is foreseeable that she will display a good inventory of arguments to prove it. See also Spain, France and Portugal agree on an alternative project to the Midcat gas pipeline

The Spanish tax regime is severe against tax evaders. There are large fines, interest charges and jail sentences of several years.

Since 2015, the Tax Agency has published the list of taxpayers who owe more than one million euros. Names such as former vice president Rodrigo Rato, the banker Mario Conde, the former president of Real Madrid Lorenzo Sanz, the former motorcycling champion Alfonso Sito have been seen.

Soccer players deserve a separate chapter, as they are permanent research targets. Some of them have been Radamel Falcao, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dani Alves, Xabi Alonso and Neymar. Also tennis players like Arantxa Sánchez Vicario and Rafael Nadal.

In the world of entertainment and culture, the cases of the singer and television presenter Bertín Osborne, the singers Miguel Bosé and Ana Torroja (Mecano), the actors Imanol Arias and Ana Duato (Cuéntame cómo pasó), the actresses Loles León (one of the “Almodovar girls”), Paz Vega and Belén Rueda (The Sea Inside), among many others.

Others that have been subjected to scrutiny and criticism are youtubers, such as Rubius, who have changed their tax residence to Andorra.

Not even Juan Carlos I has been spared from the investigations. The troubles in which he has been involved in recent years are well known: on suspicion of tax fraud, he went ahead to regularize his situation with the Treasury. And, although he was accused of various crimes, he was saved by the immunity that protects him as king.

A few days ago, the Tax Agency published the results of the control for the 2021 fiscal year, in which it revealed that it caught 69 high-net-worth taxpayers who pretended not to live in Spain but in thirty different countries to evade taxes. This has allowed him to raise €24.5 million so far.

The importance of taxes in Spain lies in the fact that they represent more than 20 percent of the total income of the State in the case of individuals and a little more than 7 percent in that of companies.

If you succeed in the lawsuit against Shakira, the collection will increase considerably.

But there is a long way to know. The singer is convinced of her innocence and it is foreseeable that she will display a good inventory of arguments to prove it.

JUANITA SAMPER OSPINA

EL TIEMPO correspondent

MADRID