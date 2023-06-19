Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía would be just hours away from taking a decisive step in their relationship. According to various entertainment media, the former Barcelona player and his partner would announce on June 24 that they will get married.

Although so far neither Piqué nor Chía have commented on the matter, the Spanish portals suggest that the communication of the future wedding will arrive this Saturday, June 24, when Marc (Piqué’s brother) and his girlfriend, María, go to the altar.

As reported by the tabloids, the ceremony had been postponed at the time due to the effects of the separation of Gerard Piqué and Shakira, announced a year ago.

And now, it says ‘Fiesta’, from ‘Telecinco’, “Shakira is willing to boycott the wedding.”

(You can read: Gerard Piqué, exhausted and stressed by his children’s vacations, away from Shakira).

Shakira’s alleged plan to boycott the wedding

Photo: Instagram Kings League Infojobs, Instagram Shakira See also Terrifying: violent explosion in athletic race leaves several injured, video

As reported by different media, Shakira does not want Sasha and Milan, her two children, to go to the marriage of Piqué’s brother.

“The children would not attend the wedding and this is more than enough reason to fuel the war between Shakira and Piqué”assured the reporter from ‘Fiesta’, in the most recent edition of the entertainment program.

“Shakira boycotts the wedding of Piqué and Clara Chía”was read on the ‘banner’ of the ‘show’ at the time of the news.

(In addition: Shakira, “excited and happy” with Lewis Hamilton, after Piqué: confirmation and trip).

Apparently, it was heard in the program, Shakira’s “plan” would be that her children did not go to torpedo the impact of the announcement.

However, according to ‘Fiesta’, Clara Chía’s relationship with Piqué’s family is so good that they don’t believe there is anything that could harm her plan, if it were true.

More news

SPORTS