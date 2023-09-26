The release of the new revenge song against the ex-father-in-law marred by the accusation of evasion of 6 million euros

Apparently, the hatchet is far from buried. Shakira returns to once again show her deep resentment towards her ex-husband Gerard Pique with his latest song El Jefecreated in collaboration with i Rigid Strength. This time, the Colombian pop star even took it out on her ex-father-in-law Joan Piqué, the father of Gerard Piqué. The release of the revenge song, however, was ruined by a nasty surprise: a second one complaint for tax fraudthis time for 6 million euros.

Shakira's new single against Piqué's father — In El Jefethe singer is dressed as sexy cowgirl while singing about the injustices of the proletarian class. However, the text does not skimp on references to his personal history in particular to ex-partner Gerard Piqué and his family. In the song, she addresses the former footballer's father, who has her kicked out of the house in Barcelona. Shakira sings: "They say there's no evil that lasts a hundred years, but my ex-father-in-law is still there, not setting foot in the grave." In her music video, her bandmates try to cover her mouth, as if to prevent the media outcry that will follow. Shakira had already made headlines by hanging a witch on the balcony of her house in Miami, as a welcome gift to her mother in law who lived across the street.

the previous — It’s not the first time Shakira has expressed a palpable resentment towards her ex-husband. After discovering Piqué’s betrayal with the model Clara Chiathe singer had in fact expressed all her disdain in the single Bzrp Music Sessions #53. The lyrics of the song that ridiculed Piqué became viral on social networks (unforgettable “You exchanged a Ferrari for a Twingo and a Rolex for a Casio”), generating a question and answer vitriol with the footballer, who countered by publishing videos in which he drove a Twingo or wore a Casio watch.

the accusation of tax evasion — Shakira once again finds herself at the center of one complaint for tax fraud. After the first, for an alleged evasion of 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014, the Colombian singer is now accused of having defrauded the Spanish revenue agency for other 6 million euros in 2018, through a network of companies, some of which are fictitious and located in tax havens. Missed payments of 5.3 million euros in IRPEF evasion and 700 thousand euros in wealth tax are contested. The first hearing, relating to the first complaint, is scheduled for November 20th at the Court of Barcelona.