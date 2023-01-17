The new song by Shakira it will definitely be among the most listened to songs of 2023. The Latin version of ours Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi gave a show, especially with the Colombian who compares herself to one Ferrari accusing the rival in love of being only one Twingo.

Shakira who feels like a Ferrari, but even the Twingo is not to be thrown away

There were Shakira, a Ferrari and a Twingo! It sounds like a joke when told this way, but these two cars that are very dear to car enthusiasts were mentioned in the last song by Shakira, titled “BZRP Music Sessions #53“dedicated to her ex-husband Gerard Piquewho cheated on the Colombian singer with the new flame of the moment Clara Chia Marti.

Clara Chia Marti (Twingo) and Shakira (Ferrari)

Obviously we are not here to make mere gossip, but the beloved Shakira has mentioned in her new piece (which counts over 126 million clicks in less than a week) a Renault Twingo and a Ferrari.

The reference desired by the singer-songwriter is a reference to herself (the Ferrari, a car coveted by many) which was replaced by a Renault Twingo (a fairly common car), represented by the rival in love and new flame of the former Barcelona footballer.

“You swapped a Ferrari for a Twingo” it reads in the lyrics of the song; yet, dear Shakira, it must be said that even the Renault Twingo is not a totally throwaway car, on the contrary! Let’s talk convenience: seats 4 – reclines to be comfortable in any situation and occasionand perhaps the good Piqué knows something about it because hotel suites complete with jam may not always be available – as well as great agility in travel comfortably in the city.

Piqué responds to Shakira with the Twingo

Is all this possible with a Ferrari? Obviously not! It is impossible to drive a Maranello brand car on the streets of the largest cities: you have to pay too much attention to the itinerary to follow and be sure that there are no bad roads along the way, do not take narrow streets, not to mention how difficult it is park a Ferrari and enjoying a dinner without someone approaching her to take a picture with the risk that she could scratch it with the jeans buttons leaning on it. No, too much risk and useless “slamming” that you don’t have on board one Renault Twingo!

Small but with character

Behind the creation of a Ferrari there is the department Tailor Made which seeks to elevate each Maranello car to the maximum of artistic perfection, making it as priceless as a work enclosed in the Uffizi Gallery. Fine leathers and carbon fiber materials will be used for your Ferrari. For the Twingo? A little plastic here and therebut the Renault style center can boast special versions such as those signed by “United colors of Benetton” at special prices and without having some poor cow on your conscience!

Renault Twingo series 1 Benetton special edition

In fact, the current model boasts cutting-edge technologies, as well as keeping up with the times. The new Renault Twingo sports a modern line that is pleasing to the eye as well new vents arranged laterally on the bumper and a renewed design of the optical groups, now also available with C-Shape LED technology which gives it a very aggressive look. It can be said that the little French girl has character, but Shakira doesn’t know that!

Renault responds to Shakira

But who has benefited from this Spanish soap opera? Obviously the transalpine brand that didn’t think twice about taking advantage of it to show off. On its official Twitter profile, the brand retweeted the bzrp post writing “Renault Twingo will continue to support you Shakira, whenever, whenever“, quoting just one famous piece of the Colombian singer.

Meanwhile, Piqué has also decided to ride the media wave, choosing to present himself at the King League, a 7-a-side football tournament organized by the former Barcelona defender, with a white Renault Twingo. In short, we understood that Gerard Piqué prefers a Twingo to a Ferrari in every sense.

Shakira beware, the little French girl he knows how to defend himself well! 😀😀

Shakira BZRP versus Piquet lyrics in Italian

(For guys like you, uh-uh-uh-uh)

Oh oh oh oh)

(For guys like you, uh-uh-uh-uh)

Sorry, I’ve already taken another plane

I will not be returning here, I don’t want another disappointment

You act like a champion

And when I needed you, you gave your worst version

Sorry baby, it’s been a while

That I should have thrown that cat away

A wolf like me is not for beginners

A wolf like me is not for guys like you, uh-uh-uh-uh

For guys like you, uh-uh-uh-uh

I was too old for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh

Oh oh oh oh

This is to mortify you, chew and swallow, swallow and chew

I’m not going back with you, nor that you call me or ask me’

I realized that it’s not my fault if they criticize you

I’m just making music, forgive me if this thing pisses you off

You left me near the mother-in-law

With the press at the door and the debt to the exchequer

You thought you hurt me and made me tougher

Women no longer cry, women invoice

It has the name of a good person.

It’s clearly not what it seems

It has the name of a good person.

Clearly

It’s just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh

For guys like you, uh-uh-uh-uh

I was too old for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh

Oh oh oh oh

There is one step from love to hate

Don’t come back here, listen to me

No hard feelings, baby, I wish you well with my supposed replacement

I don’t even know what happened to you

You are so strange that I can’t even tell you apart

I’m worth two out of 22

You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded a Rolex for a Casio

Go speed up, slow down

Ah, lots of gym

But train your brain a little too

Photos where they see me

I feel like a hostage here, everything is fine with me

Tomorrow I’ll leave you free and if you want to bring it, you can come too

It has the name of a good person (Uh-uh-uh-uh)

It’s clearly not what it seems (Uh-uh-uh-uh)

It has the name of a good person (Uh-uh-uh-uh)

And a wolf like me is not for guys like you, uh-uh-uh-uh

For guys like you, uh-uh-uh-uh

I was too old for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh

Oh oh oh oh

Uh-uh-uh-uh (Pa’ tipi, pa’-pa’-pa’ tipi like—)

For boys like you, uh-uh-uh-uh (For boys, for boys like—)

I was too old for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you, uh-uh-uh-uh

It’s over

Oh oh oh oh

Here, hello

