Shakira continues to be in the sights of the Spanish authorities. On August 6, the Culé Manía portal revealed the formal report that the Barcelona Provisional Prosecutor’s Office prepared against the Colombian singer, who refused to reach an agreement and reiterated that she was innocent of the six charges against her.

What does the report against Shakira say?

Shakira is being processed for the payment of 14.5 million euros. The Colombian woman denied living in Spain, and pointed out that during the period under investigation she lived in the Bahamas.

According to Spanish legislation, any person who resides in the country for more than half a year must report to the Tax Agency.

However, the interpreter of “Waka Waka” defended herself by saying that “He has a very intense professional activity outside of Spain” and, therefore, until 2015 he did not spend more than 183 days in the country.

However, the document of the Prosecutor’s Office states: “The defendant, having her residence in Spain on a regular basis and having remained in our country for more than 183 days in each calendar year, was a tax resident and had the obligation to pay taxes”.

First two pages of the Prosecutor’s report against Shakira. Photo: capture Culé Manía

Shakira’s legal gadgets

The Prosecutor’s document continues and says of Shakira that, having no desire to pay taxes, “used a corporate framework (…) and he used it in the years 2012, 2013 and 2014, to hide from the State Tax Administration Agency (AEAT) the income received and from the Catalan Tax Agency (ATC) the assets he had”.

All this could lead the Colombian singer to face a prison sentence for not paying 14.5 million to the Tax Agency.