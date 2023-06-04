Sunday, June 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Shakira, the ‘queen’ in Hamilton’s box in Barcelona: viral video in Formula 1

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 4, 2023
in Sports
0
Shakira, the ‘queen’ in Hamilton’s box in Barcelona: viral video in Formula 1


close

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton in Barcelona

Shakira and Hamilton.

Photo:

Screenshot STAR+, EFE

Shakira and Hamilton.

The singer was the luxury guest in Barcelona. Before meeting Piqué, she first saw Hamilton.

Shakira was once again a trend in Formula 1. After her appearance at the Miami Grand Prix, the singer from Barranquilla returned to the circuits, and she did so this Sunday at the Spanish Grand Prix, which was held in the city where she lived for the last decade of her life. : Barcelona.

See also  Lewandowski and Haaland .. «The opposite direction»!!

Although Shakira never goes unnoticed, her presence at the Montmeló circuit was even more newsworthy because she was seen in the Mercedes box.

According to fans, a new nod to the British Lewis Hamilton, with whom he was seen in Miami conversing in a restaurant and on a yacht.

Shakira takes over the Hamilton and Mercedes box in Barcelona

Shakira and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Photo:

CHANDAN KHANNA, AFP Agency

As seen in the broadcast of the race, Shakira lived the Spanish GP in the ‘paddock’.

As reported, The Barranquillera encouraged Hamilton from the Mercedes box.

For his part, the British pilot surprised by being the great figure of the day, finishing in second place, behind Max Verstappen.

(Previously: Shakira and Lewis Hamilton, ‘exposed’ by Mercedes: the video that becomes a trend).

At the start of the race this Sunday, at the Spanish circuit, the song ‘Hips don’t lie’, by Shakira, was heard.

See also  The latest Chivas transfer news: Orbelín Pineda and Víctor Guzmán

Later, the Barranquillera was seen conversing in the Mercedes ‘box’ with Hamilton.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Shakira #queen #Hamiltons #box #Barcelona #viral #video #Formula

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Criminal suspicions | Ex-MP Tom Packalén says he was assaulted in a restaurant in Helsinki

Criminal suspicions | Ex-MP Tom Packalén says he was assaulted in a restaurant in Helsinki

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result