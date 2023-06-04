Shakira, the ‘queen’ in Hamilton’s box in Barcelona: viral video in Formula 1

Shakira was once again a trend in Formula 1. After her appearance at the Miami Grand Prix, the singer from Barranquilla returned to the circuits, and she did so this Sunday at the Spanish Grand Prix, which was held in the city where she lived for the last decade of her life. : Barcelona.

Although Shakira never goes unnoticed, her presence at the Montmeló circuit was even more newsworthy because she was seen in the Mercedes box.

According to fans, a new nod to the British Lewis Hamilton, with whom he was seen in Miami conversing in a restaurant and on a yacht.

Shakira takes over the Hamilton and Mercedes box in Barcelona

Shakira and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA, AFP Agency

As seen in the broadcast of the race, Shakira lived the Spanish GP in the ‘paddock’.

As reported, The Barranquillera encouraged Hamilton from the Mercedes box.

For his part, the British pilot surprised by being the great figure of the day, finishing in second place, behind Max Verstappen.

(Previously: Shakira and Lewis Hamilton, ‘exposed’ by Mercedes: the video that becomes a trend).

At the start of the race this Sunday, at the Spanish circuit, the song ‘Hips don’t lie’, by Shakira, was heard.

Later, the Barranquillera was seen conversing in the Mercedes ‘box’ with Hamilton.

