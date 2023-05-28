Shakira: the photo that explodes in networks and that Piqué will not like at all

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Shakira and Pique.
Taken from Youtube and Twitch
Shakira and Pique.
More darts coming? That is what it seems.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian women Shakira is still in Miami, United States, but his work takes up a lot of his time, more than people realize.
The singer, according to her social networks, is advancing by leaps and bounds in a new production, along with bizarrewith whom he has already worked and the success was resounding.
(Urgent: PSG goalkeeper is in “serious condition” after falling off a horse) (Piqué and Clara Chía: the big problem they staged in a jewelry store)
Tremble in Barcelona
In the last of her works, Shakira has had letters with references to her ex-partner, the ex-soccer player, Gerard Piqué, who also lives his life.
The former defenseman has been seen in recent days with his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, and the theme has been a ring, which is not known if it is an engagement or a detail with her.
What’s the plan?
Since Shakira and Bizarrap both finished the job, well, they haven’t stopped talking about the song, and that was since January.
But a new possibility is born for them to work together again. Shakira and Bizarrap recently shared a photo. The Barranquilla woman uploaded the image to her networks and Piqué trembles. New darts?
It is a ‘selfie’ in which Shakira and Bizarrap are in a music production studio, indicating that they are working on a new production.
(Reasons why Colombian cycling does not fight titles in the big leagues, analysis)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Shakira #photo #explodes #networks #Piqué
Leave a Reply