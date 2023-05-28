Monday, May 29, 2023
Shakira: the photo that explodes in networks and that Piqué will not like at all

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 28, 2023
in Sports
Shakira and Pique


Shakira and Pique.

Shakira and Pique.

Photo:

Taken from Youtube and Twitch

Shakira and Pique.

More darts coming? That is what it seems.

The Colombian women Shakira is still in Miami, United States, but his work takes up a lot of his time, more than people realize.

The singer, according to her social networks, is advancing by leaps and bounds in a new production, along with bizarrewith whom he has already worked and the success was resounding.
(Urgent: PSG goalkeeper is in “serious condition” after falling off a horse) (Piqué and Clara Chía: the big problem they staged in a jewelry store)

See also  FC Barcelona gives an ultimatum to Frenkie de Jong

Tremble in Barcelona

In the last of her works, Shakira has had letters with references to her ex-partner, the ex-soccer player, Gerard Piqué, who also lives his life.

The former defenseman has been seen in recent days with his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, and the theme has been a ring, which is not known if it is an engagement or a detail with her.

What’s the plan?

Since Shakira and Bizarrap both finished the job, well, they haven’t stopped talking about the song, and that was since January.

But a new possibility is born for them to work together again. Shakira and Bizarrap recently shared a photo. The Barranquilla woman uploaded the image to her networks and Piqué trembles. New darts?

It is a ‘selfie’ in which Shakira and Bizarrap are in a music production studio, indicating that they are working on a new production.
(Reasons why Colombian cycling does not fight titles in the big leagues, analysis)

See also  What is the sanction for Deportivo Cali for the invasion of its fans?

