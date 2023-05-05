Shakira: the next missile that she is preparing for Piqué is filtered

Recently Gerard Piqué abandonment Miami, United Statesis already in Spain after spending a few days with his children.

And he was on the plane and there was a lot of talk about his visit. It is warned that Shakira is already preparing a new media report for the ex-soccer player Barcelona.

(Video: Diego Osorio, the ex-soccer player who went from heaven to hell) (Piqué, caught: a prince with a new queen, neither Shakira, nor Clara Chía)

One more

The Colombian was not seen with her ex-partner, not even when he was with the children, sasha and milanwith which he enjoyed some moments, as the sentence of last December says.

as told Saul Ortiz to the program 20 minutes, Piqué already knows that he will be, again, the target of his ex.

“They have warned Piqué that Shakira could make a new media move in the next few hours, but he has no intention of taking the bait,” Ortiz said.

Similarly, the journalist flatly denied that Piqué and Shakira’s brother, Tony, they would have fought when the former defenseman went to the US.

“Piqué admits he is sad, but willing to continue fighting for a peace of mind that does not come. Although he has tired of giving in, his children are above any controversy and there are many hands that support him,” he said.

(Dani Alves: his ex-wife’s master move to get him out of jail) (Diego Osorio, former player of the Colombian National Team was arrested for drug trafficking)

Sports