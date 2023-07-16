Shakira would have a new flame. This is Jimmy Butler, player of the Miami Heat of the NBA, better known as Jimmy Buckets. After the farewell to her ex-husband Gerard Piqué and the alleged flirtation with the Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, Sharika would now have chosen another sportsman much younger than her. Jimmy Bulter is in fact 13 years younger than the singer.

Shakira, 46, according to a source of US Weekly, would be dating the 33-year-old basketball player: “She is happy with him. 13 years difference? She doesn’t bother her ”. It seems that the two were spotted together at dinner at the Novikov Restaurant and Bar in London: “They have gone out several times, but the knowledge is very recent and it is too early to tell if it is a relationship that will last over time”.

In fact, the singer recently shared a video in which she is seen cheering on the Miami Heat during a game last May. Her presence seems to have been appreciated by the basketball star: six times All-Star, 4 times All-NBA, 5 times NBA All Defensive Team.