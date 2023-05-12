Shakira premiered his new song “Acrostic” this Thursday, May 11, and, very different from what we were used to in recent months, it turned out to be a ballad and nothing close to the constant references about his breakup with Gerard Piqué, although some mentions are made about difficult moments in his life. The protagonists of this new proposal are two very important people in the life of the Colombian singer.

Who does Shakira mention in her new song?

Many remembered the beginnings of Shakira with the release of “Acróstico”, a ballad with which he opens his heart after the latest events in his personal life. For this reason, she decided to dedicate his new song to her two children, whose names are present in the lyrics in the manner, as the name of the single says, of an acrostic.

Milan

You taught me that love is not a scam, and that when it’s real it doesn’t end.

I tried not to let you see me cry, not to see my fragility, but…

Things are not always as we dream.

Sometimes we run, but we don’t arrive.

Never doubt that I will be here.

Sasha

Only one plate broke, not all the crockery; And although I don’t know how to turn the other cheek.

Learning to forgive is wise, that only love comes out of those lips.

If things are damaged, they are not thrown away, they are repaired, problems are faced and faced.

You have to laugh at life.

Even though the wounds hurt.

Shakira. Photo: YouTube/Shakira

This is how Shakira’s “Acrostic” sounds

After much expectation, Shakira released “Acrostic” on all music platforms, a song dedicated to his children Milan and Sasha, with whom he arrived in Miami at the beginning of April to start a new life. At the close of this note, the official video posted on YouTube is close to reaching 2 million views, less than 24 hours after its launch.