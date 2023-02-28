The singer Shakira turned the page after her controversial separation from Gerard Piqué. For this reason, she spoke with the journalist Enrique Acevedo and left powerful phrases.

Several months after his controversial separation from Gerard PiquéShakira was encouraged to give an interview to the Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo and revealed many details of the painful experience she had to live with the father of her children. Although the songs that she has released in recent months have served as a catharsis, as she mentioned during the conversation, the Barranquilla woman has surprised by making other unusual confessions.

In this exclusive, the interpreter of “Monotonía” talked about how the dreams she had with the soccer player were abruptly frustrated and how music served as therapy to overcome the bad moment.

Shakira’s strong statements

I bought that story, that a woman needs a man to complete herself and a family. I had that dream of having a family, that the children would have a father and a mother under the same roof. Not all dreams come true, but life finds a way to make it up to you and I think it has done it more than enough with me.

I have always been quite dependent on men. I have been in love with love and I think I have managed to understand it from another perspective. I am enough for myself today, that when a woman has to face the onslaught of life, you come out stronger. It is because you have learned to know your weaknesses, your vulnerability, to express what you feel, that pain. They say the opposite of depression is expression.

I have managed to feel that I am enough… Now I feel complete because I depend on myself.

Living a duel, accepting it, understanding the frustration, that there are things that don’t go the way you want. There are dreams that are broken and you have to pick up the little pieces and rebuild yourself.

I am honest and I use my music as catharsis and therapy. My songs are more effective than a visit to the psychologist.

I have discovered true friends because they say that in bad times you know who you can count on and who you don’t.

When I was on the floor, they gave me the strength to get up and say “I’m ready for the next round, let life come and show me what else is there.”

I imagined that at my age I would be on a farm, raising chickens, milking cows, watching my children grow up. When I grew up I started to make my own happy ending, but life has decided to put me in uncomfortable positions to give me an understanding of how others live.

I feel like I’ve lived in more than one life, like a cat. I am in my sixth life, I have experienced wealth, poverty, flattery, discrimination, prejudice.

Pain is nothing more than an emotion, we are always avoiding it. Pain is part of life and it is there.

Shakira and her powerful response to her detractors

To end with a flourish, Shakira expressed an impressive phrase addressed to all her detractors: “As Marilyn Albright, the US Secretary of State, said, ‘there is a place reserved in hell for those women who do not support others'”.