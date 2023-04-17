One more bump. Colombian singer Shakira He is going through what would be the last step to finalize his move from Spain to Miami. The interpreter of “TQG” made the important decision to move to North America after spending 12 years on Spanish soil due to her relationship with the father of her children, soccer player Gerard Pique. However, she would not go there alone, since her two youngest children, sasha and milanThey will accompany her to the United States.

Shakira and her children Sasha and Milan. Photo: The Confidential

Why can’t Shakira move her car collection?

Shakira was immersed in a scandal in 2017, when it was disclosed in the media that had a million-dollar debt with the Ministry of Finance for not having declared taxes during her stay in the country in 2012 and 2013. She had previously declared that she did not live in Spain when she began her relationship with Gerard Pique, but the State specified that she did stay for at least periods of six months, which forced her to declare taxes.

Thus, in January this year, Shakira was a participant in “Session 53” with the Argentine producer Bizarrap and in the lyrics reflected that the debt she has with the Ministry of Finance was also a responsibility with the recently retired soccer player. “You left me the neighbor to the mother-in-law, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury”, singing.

Shakira and Bizarrap. Photo: Billboard

How much money does Shakira owe to the Spanish Ministry of Finance?

The Spanish press concluded that the total debt for non-declaration of taxes amounts to 14.5 million euros. It is known that up to now the respective payment has not been made, so Shakira could not move her vehicle collection to Miami. The set of luxury cars responds to the great fortune that the artist amasses, among which stand out:

Audi Q7

Audi A7

bmw x6

Mercedes-Benz SLK 250

Mercedes-Benz SL 550

Tesla Model S.

