The new song of Shakira, ‘El Jefe’, like the Colombian’s other hits, has given us something to talk about in recent days, as it is once again related in the lyrics Gerard Piqué, Your ex.

But unlike the other letters, this time there is a beneficiary who has taken a giant flight after learning of her success.

a long bill

The singer released her new song and, of course, it has been the talk of the town every day, after having been in Barranquilla iopening a school in one of the poorest areas of the city.

According to Leticia Requejo, collaborator of ‘Afternoonthe babysitter was the one who discovered all of Piqué’s tricks, so the former soccer player kicked her out of the house.

What is said

“Lili Melgar was the one who gave clues about Piqué’s relationship with Clara Chía. Once Gerard Piqué unmasked her, he threw her onto the street and did not compensate her. That’s why in the song they say that they paid him compensation,” said the collaborator.

At the beginning of the song, the Colombian dedicates a phrase to the babysitter: “Lili Melgar, this song is for you.”

“Requejo gave the financial amount that he has pocketed “being Shakira’s mole.” And, according to the ‘TardeAR’ collaborator, “Shakira has decided to pay him a million euros to appear in this video clip,” says Mundo Deportivo.

strong theme

According to the communicator, “In addition to this million euros, which is very good, he will receive an extra amount for all the profits from the video clip, which has already gone viral and will surely make a lot of money,” he said.

“This dismissal was caused because Lili discovered that Gerard Piqué was with Clara Chía. “He began to find another woman’s clothes at home and she was the one who saw how the jam began to go down in the pot when no one else liked it, only Shakira ate it,” Requejo said.

Shakira will be one of the figures of the Latin Music Week organized by Billboard between October 2 and 6, a series of talks, panels and concerts to be held in Miami Beach and that coincides with the awards gala Latin Billboard, to which the singer goes with 12 nominations.

