Singer Shakira and ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué used to show themselves as one of the most solid couples in the middle of the international show business. However, they surprised more than one when it became known that the two would separate after 12 years of relationship. As you remember, they looked very much in love and supported each other in her career, but now the famous artist will move to Miami with her little ones Milan and Sasha.

Five years ago, the renowned Colombian underwent one of the most difficult tests. She made a radical decision about her tour “The golden world tour”. In this context, his ex-partner sent him some tender words when he returned to the stage after the delay in his presentations.

Shakira and Gerard Pique. Photo: composition/AFP

The time Gerard Piqué sent a message to Shakira for her return

In 2018, Shakira He was back on stage after delaying the start of his “El Dorado” world tour. At the end of her concert in Hamburg, the singer shared a video on her Instagram account after her presentation in which she was seen very euphoric when she got off the stage.

“ You deserve it so much. Love you ”, was the tender message that he sent to the interpreter of “Ojos así” after his return to musical shows. The response of the Colombian acquaintance was the following: “ Me too you! Thank you for helping me get through these difficult months!” .

Piqué sent Shakira a message after returning to the stage. Photo: Instagram / Shakira.

Why did Shakira walk away from the stage?

One of the most difficult moments he lived Shakira It was when in 2017 she had to postpone the start of “El Dorado World Tour”, since she had a hemorrhage in her right buccal cord, which forced her to take complete rest. However, her health did not improve as expected and she had to be postponed until 2018.

“ I used to take it for granted that I would always have my voice. Having to contemplate the possibility that I might lose her made me question everything and I confess I was pretty depressed. There were days that I didn’t even get out of bed. Losing my voice was like losing my entire identity. ”, he said in an interview with CNN.

Shakira issued a statement in 2017 to announce the postponement of her “El Dorado World Tour”: Photo: Twitter/ Shakira.

When will Shakira and her children move to Miami?

After the breakup of the relationship Shakira and Piqué, both reached an agreement that means that their children Milan and Sasha will stay with their mother in Miami, United States. However, there is no confirmed date for this to happen.

On the other hand, the Spanish media Antena 3 has slipped the information that the move It would take place between January 7 and 9, 2023 . In the same way, they affirmed that their minors are already enrolled in their new and exclusive school, where they will begin their classes on January 11.

Shakira needs someone to take care of her children in Miami. Photo: Composition LR/Jimmy Fallon Show/Hello Magazine

Shakira spent Christmas with her children and without Piqué

After the separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué, both celebrities will have to coordinate in order to spend time with their children Milan and Sasha. Likewise, it is known that the two minors will live with their mother in a mansion in Miami, United States.

This last Christmas, the singer spent quality time with her offspring, however, the former soccer player does not appear in the snapshot published on the official Instagram account of the baranquillera.