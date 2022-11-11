One of the key points in the separation process of the Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué It was the decision about which of the two would have custody of their children, Milan Y Sasha.

There were five months of negotiations, in which both parties went to court on several occasions, with their respective lawyers, to try to find the best decision for their future.

Finally, last Tuesday, Shakira and Piqué issued a joint statement in which they announced the agreement they reached on the subject: the children will stay in Miami with the Barranquillera.

This was the announcement about the agreement between Shakira and Piqué

“We want to communicate that we have signed an agreement that guarantees the well-being of our children and that it will be ratified in court, as part of a merely formal procedure. Our sole objective is to provide them with the greatest security and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected. We appreciate the interest shown and hope that the children can continue with their lives with the necessary privacy, in a safe and calm environment, “says the announcement.

The former couple reached an agreement on the custody of Sasha and Milan.

“A very important sacrifice has been made: Gerard has finally agreed to let his children live in the United States for their well-being, a primary reason and that was always in the first place. A judicial decision would only have brought pain. In reality, he has not won here nobody except the children,” one of Piqué’s lawyers, Ramon Tamborero, told the newspaper La Vanguardia.

The document of the agreement in which it is established that Shakira remains with the custody of the children is 20 pages long and will have to be signed by a judge to be valid in the United States, the country in which the Colombian will now reside.

However, La Vanguardia revealed some aspects of the agreement in which Shakira had to make some concessions to Piqué. The first one: the children will have three vacation periods, of ten days each and at specific times of the year, Thanksgiving, winter or Christmas and Easter, in which Milan and Sasha will be with their father.

Piqué, waiting for his children outside his old house

The agreement also establishes that the custody will be distributed in such a way that Piqué will be with his children ten days of each month and that 70 percent of the summer vacations, the children will be with the former soccer player. This, with the idea that they do not lose their attachment to their family in Barcelona, ​​and that leaves open the possibility that he picks them up in Miami to take them to Catalonia or also, that he can stay with them in the American dream.

La Vanguardia also revealed that the mansion that the couple occupied during their time of marriage will be put up for sale immediately.

