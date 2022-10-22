Shakira, the international pop star, has released the highly anticipated single, “Monotonía,” featuring Puerto Rican singer Ozuna. Since then, the music video of the artists have enchanted thousands.

Shakira and her song about heartbreak, “Monotony”

Shakira released her new single, “Monotonía”, in collaboration with Puerto Rican singer Ozuna. The bachata-style ballad finds the Colombian singing about heartbreak and comes shortly after the news of her separation from her husband Gerard Piqué was made public in June.

“Monotonía” follows Shakira’s previous single “Te Felicito” featuring Rauw Alejandro. In July, it was confirmed that she will face trial on charges of tax evasion, a charge she denied in a recent interview.

Shakira grateful for the reception of “Monotonia”

Colombian singer Shakira shared on his official Facebook account a photograph that said: “The biggest debut in Spanish on YouTube.” It made it clear that her recent theme, “Monotonia”, had 20 million views in 24 hours.

“Only you, your magic, has made this a spectacular debut!” The Colombian singer wrote in the legend of the photo shared on her social networks.

Photo: Facebook

Why did Shakira Gerard Piqué break up?

After more than 11 years of relationship, Shakira and Gerard Piqué confirmed their separation. News headlines reported that the FC Barcelona footballer was allegedly caught in an affair with another woman.