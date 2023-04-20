Shakira is still in her world. He has already settled in USA and has started a new life, but reappeared on social networks.

Is with Milan and Sasha in Miami and from that ‘operations center’ she will try to lead her life as calmly as possible, although that still doesn’t seem possible because she continues to be under siege.

(Mourning: promise of Colombian cycling dies of a heart attack in the race) (Shakira: the ghost that haunts her in the US and is not Piqué, video)

‘This Barbie’

Without a doubt, the war between Shakira and Gerard Piquéher ex-partner, continues to be controversial and both have taken it upon themselves to feed her.

The woman from Barranquilla used her social networks to join the trends of Barbiea film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Well, she did it by sharing photos of her with the doll that is famous and several phrases towards her ex.

What you see

There are three stories and in the first he appears as he did in the video for the song TQG (Te Quédé Grande), the one he did with Carol G.

“This Barbie is proud to be Latin American“, wrote the international artist.

In the second, Shakira wrote: “This Barbie is out of your league.“, which would indicate that it refers to the kings leaguethe competition created by Piqué and which is a success in Spain.

Finally, the Barranquillera published: “This Barbie is Shakira! Shakira!” next to the link to the song Hips don’t like released in 2005.

There are three new darts from the Colombian to her past life, well, at least that’s what the Spanish media have analyzed.

(Dani Alves: the loose ends left by the new declaration, video)(Barras bravas: what have they done in Argentina and Chile to combat their violence?)

SPORTS