Shakira has been throwing away the pain and anger she carries in love for a little over a year, changing her skin if she wants, and this time she shows it explicitly in the form of scales. A few weeks after Disney released the new version of The little Mermaidthe Colombian singer appears in a new video with the tail of a fish and the pinkish hair of the protagonist of the sea. “You are always busy with so much business; it will be fine, my love, a little leisure, ”says the new song, empty cup, about a woman who is dissatisfied with a man who thinks more about money than who is next to her. “I am left wanting more and wanting to drink from an empty cup,” she adds in this new song about the scarcity of desire and produced in collaboration with Colombian urban music singer Manuel Turizo—a 23-year-old who appears in the video like a prince who does not have a fish tail but two legs. The tragedy of a bipedal being facing a fantastic mermaid.

Unlike The little Mermaid from Disney, however, Shakira does not give her voice and her songs to an octopus to have two legs and chase the prince: they live in different worlds, she is hot and he is cold, he does not breathe water and she does, and not there is nothing to change. “You are colder than the month of January, I ask for heat and you only give ice,” she says. “I am not a mechanic but I try to fix it and it doesn’t work; resuscitating a heart that doesn’t react”, he answers. Irreconcilable differences. The mermaid is seen at times surviving among the ocean’s garbage—an allusion to plastic pollution in the sea and the filth of living in empty love.

Songs that sell romantic love are over in Shakira’s world: these are no longer the days of January day either There are loves, ballads from two decades ago. For more than a year Shakira has had a string of songs in which she says goodbye to the cheesy verses and the relationship she had with the soccer player Gerard Piqué: Congratulations, in which he ironically told his ex-partner that he was very good at cheating on her; Monotonyin which he said that the fault of the end of the relationship was not one or the other; Music Sessions #53, in which, in a more vengeful tone, she says that she was not going to dedicate herself to crying but to bill that broken heart; TQG, in which he literally tells his ex that she is bigger than him (she is “gooder, tougher, more level”). The last two songs were among the most listened to on the platform this year Spotify globally.

On that path, Shakira went through bachata, reggaeton, trap, collaborations with some of the most famous urban music singers such as Karol G and Rauw Alejandro. A month ago she left to do a simpler and sweeter piano solo with Acrostica song dedicated to her two children in which she tells them not to worry about the plate that her father broke: she will show them how to take care of the rest of the dishes.

empty cup comes with fewer attacks directed at Piqué and his new partner, Clara Chía, and recently Shakira told the magazine People that its focus today is elsewhere. “I’m rebuilding the nest,” says the singer who left Barcelona with her two children and moved to Miami. It is rumored that she may be dating Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, but even if that were to turn out to be true, the British motorist is still a long way from appearing in a song. The only love that Shakira is looking for is more elusive than fish and mermaids, the one they call her own love.

“I do not deny that many times I question myself, as we all do, if we are deserving of love,” Shakira told People. But he adds: “Until we learn to love, to accept ourselves as we are, and we stop believing that we are only worth it if someone shows us, and we start working on really believing it. But there is a bit of everything. There are days of days”.

