Gerard Piqué and Shakira’s novel seems to have no end. Although more than eight months have passed since the announcement of their separation, the former Barcelona player and the singer from Barranquilla continue to be the protagonists of different news for everything that surrounds the sentimental bond they forged for twelve years.

In the last hours, Piqué’s first interview in which he referred to the different songs that Shakira has released in recent times and that they have had him as the main target, has echoed.

In a striking way, Piqué launched a ‘pulla’: “People have a responsibility, especially those of us who are parents, to try to protect our children (…) Each one makes the decisions they think are appropriate”. This, while his words coincided with a strong image of Shakira crying in the United States.

And now, after all that shock, Shakira returned to Barcelona and made an unexpected decision, which goes against the tone she has followed up to now.

Shakira reacts after Piqué’s interview

The photograph of Shakira crying was given after her interview on the Jimmy Fallon show, in the US.

“I come from a very hard year after my separation and writing the song was very important to me and it was a healthy way to channel my emotions,” he said during the talk on the ‘show’ in question.

Little more than 48 hours later, Piqué spoke with ‘Rac1’. And the ‘boom’ for their separation resurfaced.

Shakira went to an M&M’s store in New York after her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She was seen moved in the store as she spoke to a fan. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dPsv4izeEZe – Teleritmo (@TeleritmoTv) March 12, 2023

According to ‘CHANCE’, from EuropaPress, Shakira returned to Barcelona in the last few hours. And his first decision was to remove the witch that he had on the balcony of his housepointing to the home of his ex-in-laws.

“The Colombian has taken a step back and the witch – who has become an emblem of her confrontation with Piqué’s parents – has decided to remove the doll”review said medium about an unexpected decision, since Shakira had recently renewed the figure.

Piqué broke his silence

Piqué spoke about his situation after the break with Shakira, with whom he signed an agreement last December for the artist to stay in charge of the minors in Miami (United States).

Asked about the song “BZRP Music Session #53” by his ex-partner and Argentine producer Bizarrap, in which he is attacked, Piqué replied: “People have a responsibility, especially those of us who are parents, to try to protect our children.” . And he added: “Each one makes the decisions that he believes appropriate. And I don’t feel like talking about it. All I want is for my kids to be okay.“.

The former soccer player also defended the decision for his son Milan to participate in a Kings League program, the seven-a-side soccer championship that he promotes and which has twelve teams led by well-known former players such as the Spanish Iker Casillas or the Argentine Sergio Kun Agüero .

“My son asked me to participate in the program and I did. The way he participated, I was very proud of him. I do the shapes in a way and I try to do it in the best possible way. In class you don’t get a lesson on how you can be a better or worse father”, reflected Piqué.

However, the former FC Barcelona player explained that he is “fine” personally, after he decided to retire from professional football last November, in which he achieved great success, both with his club and with the Spanish team.

Precisely, after playing his last game, Piqué said in his farewell speech that “when you get older, wanting is letting go.” This phrase was not prepared, as he revealed, although he acknowledged that he uttered it at a time when “many things” were happening in his life.

In a desperate attempt to save his image, Piqué mentions his breakup with Shakira for the first time in an interview: “I prefer not to talk about it too much. My responsibility as a man and a father has always been to protect my children.”pic.twitter.com/qWOCUecL5s —Bruno | fan account (@JLOAccess) March 14, 2023

