Despite the fact that the race Shakira has had a good year 2022Since the Colombian singer has been placed at the top of the music playlists and was one of the most searched artists on Google, she has summed it up as a time “hard”, which has to do with their separation and other problems.

And it is that, after 12 years together, in March 2022, Shakira and the retired footballer, Gerard Piqué, they announced their separation, as they said, for the sake of their two children: Sasha Piqué Mebarack and Milan Piqué Mebarak; and although they did not give more details, a third party in discord made a presence, Clara Chía Martí.

Which complicated things for Shakira, because in 2022 she not only had to deal with the separation of her children’s father, but also had to find a way to protect them from the media bombardment in which Gerard Piqué is exposed as an infidel, in addition to fiscal problems and the deterioration of his father’s health.

For this reason, in a video that circulates on social networks, the singer of “Waka Waka” explained that 2022 will be a year you can hardly forget because he has found many challenges, but he has also found true friends, likewise, he declared that music has been a good company in this process.

And it is that, in 2022, Shakira released two new singles: “Te Felicito”, with Rauw Alejandro, who was associated with Gerard Piqué, but without confirmation, however, people continue to say that the video is full of references to the defender of the boat

While the song “Monotonía”, Shakira’s duet with Ozuna, is full of Gerard Piqué references and the visual association with the song “I fell in love” is noticeable, released in May 2017, in which the former Barcelona defender appears By then, they had already been in a formal relationship for five years.

In addition, in an interview that Shakira offered for ELLE Spain, she described their separation as “the darkest period of his life”, especially since the process was not easy for her or her children, since the paparazzi would not leave them for a minute, they even camped outside her house, so they could not leave.

2022, a difficult year for Shakira

If to their separation we add that Shakira’s fatherWilliam Mebarak Chadid, had to be treated urgentlyIn the midst of her separation process, we can say that, emotionally, the singer-songwriter felt devastated, luckily, her father was able to recover without major setbacks.

Likewise, in 2022, the Public Treasury of Spain initiated six legal proceedings against Shakira because, allegedly, defrauded the treasury with 14.5 million euros for tax evasion from 2012 and 2014, years in which he allegedly did not live in Spain, for which a fine of 23.8 million euros was requested.