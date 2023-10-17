The life of Shakira and Gerard Piqué It doesn’t change, although in recent days it has been agitated and not because of good news. Each one for his or her part tries to do the best possible, even if the steps each one takes are known. First the work, yes.

They are both very busy. She, in recent weeks, with the release of ‘El Jefe’, while he continues with his Kings League, that gives them to continue in activity.

Difficult moment

The latest information we have is that the ex-couple reached an agreement to sell a mansion they had, or have, in Barcelona.

It is noted that there are several demands from the couple to be able to sell the property, but so far this has not been possible.

The luxurious property has its history, since they lived there from 2012 to 2023. It is said that it has three mansions on the same land. Due to its importance, the Barranquilla player and the former defender of the BarcelonaThey reached an agreement to get out of it. But there is more.

Big problem

In Spain they carry the version that the Colombian’s father is not in good health and that the singer is affected.

A few days ago, Shakira arrived at Barranquilla from one moment to the next, because his father, Mebarak Chadid, 92 years old, he is not in good health.

El Nacional of Catalonia reported that the concern of the Barranquilla woman’s family is so great that her brother, Toninho, spoke with Gerard Piqué.

“She has asked him to stop any battle against Shakira, the same for her. Right now they want to focus on William’s health, since according to various media outlets these are the last months of his life,” they reported in the media. And they go further.

It is said that if Shakira’s father’s health problem becomes more difficult, Piqué would take care of Sasha and Milanhis children, who, according to the media, did not take them to Barranquilla so that they would not see their grandfather hospitalized in a hospital.

“Journalists close to the family environment of the Mebarak RipolThey recorded that the hydrocephalus that affects the artist’s father and the effects on his head are the reasons for this trip. For now the family has not issued any statement in this regard,” said El Nacional de Catalunya.

