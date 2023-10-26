Gerard Piqué was in Mexico for some business. The former Barcelona footballer attended the launch of the Kings League Americas, but he was not the protagonist because of the event, but rather because of a strong blow he took.

During his time in Mexico, a video was revealed in which a former Spanish national team player walks on a public stage, where he was acclaimed. In the stands you can see that there is a shirt with the number 3 that he wore and He began to approach the fan to sign the item.

While he was talking on his cell phone and he didn’t realize that the road ended and Just when I was in front of the shirt it fell off, He went into the hole, as the video shows.

Then, in another video, he indicates that he was part of the show and that he had landed on his feet. The best thing, nothing happened to her, but the scare was tremendous.

However, His fall did not go unnoticed and he was the center of the best memes on social networks that are not personal; Here are the funniest images.

