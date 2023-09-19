Shakira and Barranquilla They met again. The Colombian was in her hometown where she inaugurated a new school in one of the most difficult areas of the city.

He was with his children, Milan and Sasha, and they shared it with their grandparents and closest friends. The children even went to see Junior Barranquilla.

The attraction

Milan Pique, the eldest son of the Colombian singer Shakira and the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piquéattended the match between elJunior from Barranquilla and National Athletic, which ended 1-1 and was valid for matchday 12 of the Colombian league.

In images published on social networks, the minor is seen dressed in a Junior shirt – the team from the city where his mother is from – and sitting in a box at the Metropolitan stadium. Roberto Meléndez from Barranquilla htalking to another child.

On Saturday, the singer inaugurated the Nuevo Bosque District Educational Institution Pies Descalzoswith which he hopes to impact and educate more than a thousand children each year in this community that lives with socioeconomic inequalities.

This school, which had an investment of more than 16,000 million Colombian pesos (about 4 million dollars), consists of 22 regular classrooms, 4 preschool classrooms, two laboratories, art classrooms, library, dining room, kitchen and other common spaces so that students and the community can take advantage of them.

The confession

So far, with her foundation, the singer has built nine schools in the most depressed areas of Colombia, although she assured that “we must continue working” and they are building more in Quibdó (Chocó), in Barranquilla (Atlántico) and in Tibú (Norte de Santander)as well as academic centers in the department of La Guajira.

He even had time to talk about what has happened to him in the last year and after the separation from Piqué, who goes up and down with Clara Chía Marti, his girlfriend.

“People leave your life, but new spaces open up, perhaps new energies, those who have to stay stay and from there you add up,” he said.

And he added: “This last year has been very hard for me personally, professionally life has kind of compensated me and my fans have taken care of that.”

Shakira has been strengthened by the successes she has had and by helping those most in need, but she has not forgotten her past.

“I have many reasons now to fight, many more than before,” he said.

