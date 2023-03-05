Shakira: striking reaction to the question of whether Piqué wanted to go back with her

The days go by and the Piqué and Shakira novel does not end. The former Barcelona player and the singer from Barranquilla remain engrossed in a web of pronouncements, songs and photographs that portray the impact their separation has had after more than twelve years of relationship.

Every day a new news emerges. And that is due to the fact that small ‘darts’ appear from both flanks that stir up the goodbye that was officially given more than eight months ago.

Well, amid the impact of Shakira’s song ‘TQG’ with Karol G, fans have only wondered if Piqué really wanted to go back with Shakira, as the song seems to imply. And, finally, someone asked the Barranquillera before a camera.

Shakira’s reaction, widely quoted in the Spanish press.

Shakira’s striking reaction

Piqué, Clara Chia and Shakira. Photo: TikTok: sab4zo / Universal Music Latino

As seen in a record of ‘CHANCE’, from Europa Press, a ‘paparazzi’ caught up with Shakira leaving her house.

There, in the middle of her game, the reporter launched the “million dollar question”: “Shakira, is it true that Gerard wanted to come back?”.

The singer, aboard her truck, accelerated and vanished.

Despite the great songs that she has created and the direct ones that she has sent to Piqué, which have had worldwide repercussions, Shakira continues to play with that ambiguity that, precisely, later gives her all that follow-up and repercussion in her work”, highlights the portal ‘CHANCE’ in his note entitled “Shakira, did Piqué want to go back with her or not? No doubt”.

