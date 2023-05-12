Shakira has been the center of attention in the media this week. He has had some hectic days, full of commitments and most of them public.

That is why people have had time to find out what it does and to speak good or bad about it.

He was at the weekend Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix, United States.

they saw her with Tom Cruise, in a pleasant chat, and at night he dined with the pilot Lewis Hamilton.

Hard hit

This Thursday, some images of her with Hamilton on a yacht came to light and that has aroused a lot of curiosity.

However, after the separation with the ex-soccer player, Gerard Piquébecause things between them are not good.

Piqué was recently in Miami spending a few days as his children, milan and sasha as stated in the commitment that was signed last December.

strong movement

The singer made a strategic move that has just been announced. It turns out that she will no longer have F0erran Vilaseca as administrator of Fire Rabbit SL, the company that she has to manage her real estate assets, but there it does not stop, since she was left as the only administrator.

Vilaseca is one of the serious and recognized lawyers, but the key is that he has Piqué’s complete confidence. He works with him in some sections of Kosmos, his company, so the Colombian decided not to count on him anymore to take care of his fortune.

Shakira, in his replacement, has hired Enrique Pecourt Gozálbeza lawyer specializing in civil and tax law, who has a lot of prestige in Barcelona and with whom he has been working since the first days of May.

