The first half of the Copa América final ended, with both teams scoreless, which was the start of the halftime show by Barranquilla singer Shakira. one of the greatest artists in the world.

According to the criteria of

On the night of Sunday, July 14, the Colombian singer Shakira returned to the sports arena to light up the grand final of this tournament, marking the first time that the Copa América has had a musical space during halftime.

It is worth remembering that the singer has participated in three World Cups, singing the iconic lyrics that have marked a milestone in the world of sports, starting with her performance at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, with her hit ‘Hip’s Don’t Lie’.

Four years later, at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the singer shined with one of her most famous songs: ‘Waka Waka’. Finally, He was at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014performing ‘La La La’.

The artist’s show exceeded the expectations of those present, incorporating multiple visual effects, professional dancers and incredible choreographies in her performance, in which her usual hip movements captured everyone’s attention.

Dressed in a metallic grey outfit and in the middle of a stage, Shakira gave a spectacular halftime showbeing at the level of the shows that shine at the Super Bowl.

Shakira began her performance with one of her most iconic songs: ‘Hips Don’t Lie’, the song she sang for the 2006 World Cup in Germany. He continued his repertoire with ‘I congratulate you’at which point her dancers joined her in a robotic dance.

In a ‘mix’, the artist from Barranquilla sang fragments of the songs ‘TQG’ and ‘bzrp music sessions, vol. 53’ and, finally, concluded his presentation with ‘Punteria’.

“Where are the Colombians? And the Argentines? What a night, my God…”, said the Colombian in the middle of her performance.

The singer of ‘La Tortura’ is called the “queen of the courts” since, for around 18 years, she has participated in approximately 9 sporting events, including three consecutive World Cups.

Through her social networks, the singer not only emphasized the excitement that she felt about performing on the stages of one of the most important football events, but also strongly supported the national team in the final.

“That’s it, Colombia! We have a great team! See you this Sunday at the Copa America final!” the singer shared in a series of tweets during the tricolor’s victory over Uruguay.

JOHAN STEVEN GUERRERO.

DIGITAL SCOPE TIME.

More news