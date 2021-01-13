Singer Shakira sold the rights to all her songs to the British investment company Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, MarketWatch reports.

The company is reported to have obtained the rights to a catalog of 145 Shakira songs. The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

Shakira herself noted that for her, being a songwriter is an achievement that she considers equal and perhaps even more than being a singer and artist.

“At eight years old – long before I started singing – I wrote to find meaning in this world,” the star emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that a court in Madrid found the Colombian singer Shakira not guilty of plagiarism, in which she was accused by Cuban Lebanese Castellano Valdes.

The plaintiff claimed that in the song La Bicicleta (“Bicycle”), recorded by Shakira together with Carlos Vives in 2016 and gaining more than 1,300,000,000 views on YouTube, part of the composition Yo te quiero tanto (“I love you so much”) was copied, written by him in 1997.