If anyone doubts who the vengeful lyrics are addressed to, Shakira is in charge of giving a clue when she sings: “I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you.” And she in that last word she pauses after “salt” and then says: “pique”. The new song of the famous BZRP Music Sessions going to take up a lot of space in the sections where they are dedicated to scrutinizing the intimacies of celebrities. Shakira just launched a shoot to a danceable rhythm against an ex-partner. Some of the parts of the lyrics are these: “So much that you gave yourself the champion and when I needed you you gave your worst version”; “This is for you to mortify, chew and swallow, swallow and chew”; “You left my mother-in-law as a neighbor, with the press at the door and the Treasury debt”; “women no longer cry, women bill”; “a lot of gym, but work the brain a little too”; “I was too big for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.” And in that line all the lyrics.

Never has Bizarrap painted so little in one of his famous sessions. Because this is part of the number 53 of the BZRP Music Sessions, one of the most lucrative inventions in recent pop history. Gonzalo Julián Conde is the real name of Bizarrap, a 24-year-old Argentine boy who started manipulating sounds on a computer following the instructions of YouTube tutorials and is now one of the most important music producers in the world. In 2018 he started the BZRP Music Sessions, themes where he puts the music and a singer the lyrics and the interpretation. Compatriots from the inexhaustible current Argentine urban scene such as Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole, Trueno, Duki, Cazzu or Tiago PZK have participated. Also Morad, Anuel AA, Villano Antillano or the canary Quevedo, unknown until the moment he edited the Session 52 (the song popularly known as Stay), that placed him for several weeks as the most listened to worldwide on the Spotify platform. The most well-known performer who had passed through the Bizarrap studio was the Puerto Rican Residente, with a devastating rap demo where he never tires of lashing out at the Colombian J. Balvin. And now Shakira arrives with the Session 53, where, in the Resident line, he skins another person, this time an ex-partner. Shakira (Barranquilla, Colombia, 45 years old) is the biggest star that has contributed to the BZRP Music Sessions.

The great challenge is to listen to the song without covering an open mouth with your hand in a gesture of astonishment at the whiplash generated by the singer’s spite. If it is achieved, it will be concluded that it is a subject dance effective with some part semi rapped, a successful song that rises degrees when the history of the lyrics is known.

One of the unknowns in this story is knowing who has knocked on whose door. At first, one might think that he was the young Argentine in his mind for polishing his invention with such a well-known singer. But currently the union suits Shakira better. First, and seen the result, due to the need to settle accounts with her ex. And then because although the Colombian has had recent successes such as I congratulate you either Monotony, faces a season of low artistic credibility: in recent times it has been more news in the society chronicles than in the culture section.

Beyond the musical quality of the piece and the repercussion it will have (many streaming, undoubtedly) this new movement of Bizarrap tests a system that began in 2018 and works like a cannon. One of the relevance of his sessions it is discovering artists (Quevedo is the clearest case) or pushing some who already had a career to a higher level of popularity (Nathy Peluso). With Shakira that trend changes: she is a first-rate star. There are already some on social networks who were ironic about it: “When will she sessions with Chayanne? We will see what his next steps are. This summer, in addition, we will be able to attend the concerts of the Argentine, since he is the head Boombastic Festival Poster, that stops in several Spanish cities.

This is the full lyrics of the song:

Sorry, I already caught another plane,

I’m not coming back here

I don’t want another disappointment.

So much that you give yourself the champion

and when i needed you

You gave your worst version.

Sorry baby

It’s been a while since I should have thrown that cat away.

A wolf like me is not for newbies,

a wolf like me is not for guys like you (uuuuu).

For guys like you (uuuuu).

I was big for you and that’s why you are

with someone just like you (uuuuu).

This is for you to mortify yourself,

Chew and swallow, swallow and chew.

I won’t come back with you, neither cry nor beg me,

I understood that it is not my fault that they criticize you.

I only make music sorry I splashed you.

You left me as a neighbor to the mother-in-law,

with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury.

You thought you hurt me and you made me tougher

women no longer cry, women charge.

He has the name of a good person.

It’s clearly not what it sounds like.

He has the name of a good person.

She clearly looks just like you (uuuuu).

For guys like you (uuuuu).

I was big for you and that’s why you are

with someone just like you (uuuuu)

(Oohh, ohhh)

From love to hate there is a step

Don’t come back here, pay attention to me.

Zero grudges, baby

I wish you that:

Good luck with my supposed replacement.

I don’t even know what happened to you

You are so strange that I can’t even distinguish you.

I’m worth two out of 22.

You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo,

You traded a Rolex for a Casio.

You go fast, go slow,

a lot of gym, but it works the brain a little too.

Photos where they see me…

I feel like a hostage here

for me all good.

I’ll vacate you tomorrow and if you want to bring her, she can come too.

He has the name of a good person.

It’s clearly not what it sounds like.

He has the name of a good person.

and a wolf like me is not for guys like you (uuuuu),

for guys like you (uuuuuu)

I was big for you and that’s why you are

with someone just like you (uuuuu).

(Aahhh oohhh)

Pa’ pa’ pa’ guys like you (uuuuu)

Pa’ types (pa’ pa’ pa’ types)

I was big for you and that’s why you are

with someone just like you (uuuuu).

(Aahhh oohhh)

