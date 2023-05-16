A direct dart to the heart of Gerard Piqué. This is the new video clip of the song ‘Acrostico’ by Shakira, a song dedicated to the two loves of her life: her children. Milan and Sasha appear singing and playing the piano with their mother. The video is accompanied by images of Shakira packing her suitcase, putting things in boxes, empty hangers and lowering blinds. A clear reference to her move to Miami.

But Shakira does not stitch without a thread, and in the video there are also images of a table football, referring to the soccer player and some ducks in a bathtub full of water, referring to his number, 22.

«This year Milan has written songs that made me cry with emotion and Sasha has spent hours at the piano, discovering her voice. They have both shared by my side in the studio and upon hearing this song dedicated to them they have asked me to take part. “, Shakira wrote on her Instagram profile to present the new video clip.

The video has caused a furore among the singer’s fans and has already accumulated 10 million views in just 18 hours. “You taught me that love is not a scam, and that when it is real it does not end, I tried not to see me cry, not to see my fragility,” Shakira says to her two offspring in the song, a song that talks about love unconditional and its name, ‘Acrostic’, makes perfect sense because the first letter of each verse of the first stanza, read vertically from top to bottom, forms the name of Milan. And in the second half of the song the same thing happens with Sasha.

In addition, Shakira has wanted to show off the musical talent of her two children: «They have felt and interpreted it by themselves and for themselves, with the passion and feeling of those who carry music inside. Milan and Sasha, it’s so nice to see how they spread their wings to start realizing their dreams! », She indicated in the publication. It is not the first time that the Colombian boasts of the talent of her two children, in several interviews she has admitted that the idea of ​​the video clip for “I congratulate you” was hers, and also the monotony logo occurred to the little ones .

“There is nothing that makes me feel fuller than being their mother,” Shakira concludes, stressing that in this new stage she is focused on her two little ones and that she has already closed that of revenge and hints (‘I congratulate you’, ‘Monotonía ‘, ‘Session 53 with Bizarrap’ and ‘TQG’).