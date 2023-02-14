Shakira sings to Piqué and Clara Chía: ‘Could I kill my ex?’

The last weeks of the exchange of encrypted messages between the Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué They have been very tense and relieved on both sides.

Shakira had been channeling her feelings after the separation from Piqué in several songs. The most recent was released this Wednesday, in a joint effort with Manuel Turizo, in a preview published by the Barranquillera herself on her Instagram account.

However, the relief seems not to have been enough and the Colombian now had a new and curious appearance on other of her social networks, TikTok.

Shakira sings and traps in a video on TikTok

In a short video, barely 25 seconds long, Shakira is seen mopping in the kitchen of her house, while humming the lyrics of a song called Kill Bill, performed by the American singer SZA.

The curious thing was the piece of the song that Shakira chose:

“I might kill my ex, not the best idea

His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?

I might kill my ex, I still love him though

Rather be in jail than alone.”

Translated into Spanish, the lyrics say:

“I could kill my ex, not the best idea

His new girlfriend is next, how did I get here?

I could kill my ex even though I still love him

I’d rather be in jail than alone.”

Is it a new message to Piqué and Clara Chía, the Catalan’s new partner, or just a coincidence? The truth is that on TikTok there is a challenge with that particular song.

SPORTS

More sports news