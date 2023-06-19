The preview of the new single of the Colombian pop star

Shakira previewed a snippet of his new upcoming song. The text still seems to contain arrowheads at the address of Gerard Pique, his former partner. Shakira herself has shared some verses of hers using them as the soundtrack to a video of her surfing. The Colombian pop star talks about a man who neglects her, from whom she doesn’t get the attention she would like. Everyone immediately thought of Piqué.

Twenty seconds of what will probably be his next big hit: “Copa vacía” (Empty cup) in collaboration with Manuel Turizo. “You are always busy with lots of business. It would be nice, my love, a little diversion. Relax here on the sofa and give me your attention. If the phone rings, shake your hand with me. I know you’re hot, but I’m so much hotter”Shakira sings in the video.

June 18, 2023 (change June 18, 2023 | 14:21)

See also Cristiano Ronaldo, empty-handed: Al Nassr lost the League title in Arabia © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Shakira #sings #Piqué #preview #single #sexy #dedicate #me..