The appointment was highly anticipated: the Colombian singer and the Argentine producer traveled from their respective cities of residence to New York to participate in the well-known late night show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. She was also accompanied by her children. For Shakira it was not the first time: it was in 2014 with the release of her tenth studio album, Shakira, in which she performed a song with Rihanna (Can’t remember to forget you), which helped to relaunch her career after the marriage to Pique. Last year, when there were already rumors of a distance between the singer and the soccer player, she returned to the program, where she participated in a viral challenge with the presenter.

This year, the diva has come to present the song live, the release of which caused a global shock due to all the explicit allusions to her husband’s infidelity and a month later it is still global number one: “It’s a monstrous hit,” Fallon told the beginning of the interview with the singer and the producer in which both revealed the secrets of the process of creating the tune. Shakira, after making it clear that her children were in the audience, told Fallon that the initial idea to do the song in collaboration with Bizarrap came from her son Milan: “He is also a musician and in general my children are my advisers . Milan was the one who told me: ‘You have to collaborate with Bizarrap’. He! Even he sent a voice note to my manager telling him that we had to do it because we were going to be number one ». The first approach of the Argentine producer and the singer occurred when he was still celebrating the enormous success of her collaboration with the Spanish Quevedo. He sent her a message through Instagram that she took two months to respond to. When the connection finally occurred, Shakira showed the message to her son who said: “Oh my god! The Argentine god!”

Before interpreting the song live, the singer explained the enormous emotion that the great reception of this song has meant for her, which, Bizarrap said, is inspired by two rhythms from Depeche Mode. “I’m waiting for them to wake me up. I am so amazed with the reaction of the people,” Shakira said. «It has become an anthem for many women. I have had a very hard year after my separation. Writing this song has been a very healthy way to channel my emotions. Since we released it I don’t feel like I have any fans out there but rather a sisterhood of women who have been through the same thing and put up with as much crap as I have. So many women out there have found a voice that represents them.”

Shakira wore two different outfits for her intervention on the program. During the interview, she wore a short black dress with a V-neckline and a lingerie finish, as well as high-top black boots. For the performance, however, she wore a leather, mesh and flossing bodysuit that played with transparencies and the subtle “danger” of showing her nipples. Tied to this bodysuit, black leather trouser boots reminiscent of the collection created by Rihanna in collaboration with Manolo Blahnik.