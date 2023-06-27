In the midst of the earthquake caused by her statements, which are still being talked about, a sculpture of more than 6 meters of the singer Shakira will be unveiled in two months in Barranquilla as a tribute that this city will pay to the most important international artist born in this city of the Colombian Caribbean.

“We are going to recognize Shakira so that the people of Barranquilla feel proud of this reference of culture, but also so that visitors come to make a ‘pilgrimage’, take a photo, stay in a hotel and invest in our beautiful city”, announced the mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejo.

Made of bronze and 6.20 meters high, product of the creativity of local artist Yino Márquez, the sculpture of the winner of 3 Anglo Grammy awards and 12 Latin Grammy awards, will be located in a representative place of the city chosen by the community in a consultation that the Mayor’s Office is carrying out.

Shakira exploded and told things that were not known, such as the suffering when she found out that Gerard Piqué he was unfaithful.

The woman from Barranquilla said in People magazine that the most important thing was her children, Sasha and Milan, who were also affected by the separation of their parents.

“I dream of seeing that my children will overcome all the attacks of life, that the pain they have unfairly faced will only make them more compassionate and empathetic, stronger and nobler,” she said.

The Colombian recounted the dreams she has with them, with which she went to live in Miami, United Statesfar from the scandals and the news of Piqué.

And he added: “That they can become completely happy and that they can one day enjoy a family with which we could not offer them and that they can become free men, but well. Happy, but careful with the others. May they take care of their future families with courage and honesty. That they have values ​​and a purpose in life that transcends beyond themselves”.

