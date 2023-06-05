Shakira and Lewis Hamilton continue to fuel rumors of a possible romance between the two. The Colombian singer came to Spain so that their children can spend time with Gerard Piqué and, furthermore, to support the pilot in a very special race: the F1 Grand Prix, made in Barcelona. The artist was seen in the box of the team of Mercedes Benz, brand for which the British runs. Likewise, Spanish media and users stated that they caught these two walking hand in hand when the event ended, but that did not stop there, but a new photo made social networks explode due to the closeness they maintain.

What photo fueled the rumors of romance between Shakira and Lewis Hamilton?

Just a year after Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their separation, the interpreter of “I congratulate you” would have found a new love. Behind the F1 Grand Prix In Barcelona this Sunday, June 4, the Colombian spent the afternoon with Lewis Hamilton having dinner and in the company of friends, who did not hesitate to share a photo of the moment.

The fans of Shakira They spread this photograph, which sparked euphoria on social networks, as the artist is seen sitting next to the Formula 1 driver while he places his hand on the waist of the singer from Barranquilla. This detail did not go unnoticed by his followers, who took it for granted that they had more than just a friendship.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton would be living a romance. Photo: Twitter

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton dating?

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton have been captured by the paparazzi cameras on more than one occasion, as they were seen at a romantic dinner at a Cipriani restaurant and in Biscayne Bay, where they were out on a yacht. At the moment, neither party has made statements in this regard.