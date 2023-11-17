After the red carpet, the premiere of the Latin Grammy 2023 left 56 awards, among them, recognition for the Peruvians Kayfex and Gustavo Ramírez. “It is a job of many years, but our persistence allowed us to obtain the award tonight. It is a tribute to Peru and our identity. Thanks to all the scissors dancers of Peru. “Peru is an example of inspiration,” they said when receiving the gramophone for best packaging design for the album Atipanakuy.

For the Ayacucho artist who has worked with the Transformers and Dora the Explorer actress, Isabela Merced, on the song ‘Agonía’, his intention was to show his art through that design. “Highlighting its importance is what primarily motivates this project, from the organic painting and the inspiration of the altarpiece and the Sarhua panels that were co-created with artisans from my city,” Kayfex said when he received the nomination.

Kayfex. The DJ and producer from Ayacucho celebrated his first Grammy. Photo: diffusion

During the pre-ceremony in Seville, Spain, Susana Baca, also nominated by the United States Recording Academy, could not win the Grammy for best folk album for Epifanías. In her category, composer Vicente García won for Camino al sol. The Peruvian singer who has won the award three times will compete in February 2024 with this same album, in the US, in the ‘Global Music Album’ category.

YOU CAN SEE: Shakira makes a promise to her children after winning the Grammy for best song of the year with Bizarrap

Regarding the awards from the Latin Recording Academy, Grupo Niche won the recognition for best salsa album, a Grammy for which Daniela Dancourt was competing. The Peruvian achieved her first nomination with the album Catarsis.

Gustavo Ramirez. The art director worked on Atipanakuy. Photo: diffusion

Shakira and the Grammy in Spain

With figures like Antonio Banderas on the red carpet, the Latin Grammys began an edition in Spain. “Seville, Andalusia, in general, I believe is a fertile land for artistic creation at all levels. We have great poets, great musicians, that is, it was sung. If they had to come to Spain, they had to come to Andalusia,” declared the actor upon his arrival at the event. “We must be grateful for this step that this important institution has taken. “That will have a very positive impact on our land.”

At the start of the main gala, Colombians Karol G and Shakira monopolized the flashes. And, as expected, ‘Session 53 by Shakira and Bzrp’ became the best pop song at the 2023 Latin Grammys. The singer-songwriter collected the first prize of the night and thanked her Latin audience for supporting her, in reference to her media separation from Gerard Piqué and his subsequent departure from Barcelona. “They have accompanied me through thick and thin, through the difficult times I have gone through in this land that I have loved so much. They have never stopped supporting me and I will never forget that.” By way of reconciliation, she added: “Also for Spain, I will not forget you.” At the close of this edition, Shakira came out on stage to perform ‘Acróstico’ with the appearance of her children, Milan and Sasha.

#Shakira #shines #Grammys #Spain