The singer-songwriter Shakira will soon release her new album around the worldan album long awaited by her fans and she is eager to know how they will receive it.

'Women don't cry anymore' It is called Shakira's new album and it will be released in three weeks, the famous Colombian shares it on her social networks.

“So excited to show you the tracklist and amazing collaborations for 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' (some of you already knew, some of you didn't yet!) Only 3 weeks left!” she writes Shakira On Instagram.

On the new album Shakira musical collaborations are included with Bizarrap, Rauw Alejandro, Grupo Frontera and Cardi B, and these are the titles of their new songs:

1. Aim with Cardi B

2. La Fuerte with Bizarrap

3. Time without seeing you

4. Rocket with Raw Alejandro

5. (In parentheses) with Grupo Frontera

6. How, where and when

7. Nassau

8. The last

9. I congratulate you with Rauw Alejandro

10. Monotony with Ozuna

11. BZRP Music Session Vol. 53

12. TQG with Karol G

13. Acrostic with Milan and Sasha

14. Empty Cup with Manuel Turizo

15. The boss with Rigid Force

16. BZRP Music Session Vol. 53 (remix)

Shakira will release her new album in four formats: Diamond, ruby, emerald and sapphire, and as she has explained, each one presents an attribute: The emerald: confidence; the ruby: passion, the sapphire: vulnerability, and the diamond: strength and resilience.

