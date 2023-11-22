The Colombian singer Shakira This Monday she avoided being tried in Spain for tax fraud in exchange for a million-dollar fine, with which she avoids jail, which she assured that she accepts so as not to harm her children.

“My children have asked me, I have made this decision for them,” said the artist when appearing before a court in the Spanish city of Barcelona. The fine amounts to nearly 7.8 million euros, after having previously paid another 17.5 million, the 14.5 million defrauded to the treasury in Spain between 2012 and 2014 plus another 3 of interest.

According to the Europa Press agency, the singer was going to extend her stay in Spanish territory, however, in the last few hours it was learned that the Barranquilla woman left that country.

He left without his children

According to information from Europe, Shakira left Barcelona this Wednesday at around 10:00 am, but the curious thing is that she did so without the company of her children, Milan and Sashawho stayed with their father, the former soccer player Gerard Piqué.



Piqué took advantage of the whole situation to be able to spend more days with the minors, until the weekend, while the Colombian returned to Miami where she will soon be reunited with her children.

The Spanish journalist, Jordi Martinwho has closely followed the whole issue of Shakira and Piqué’s separation, released a photograph of the Barranquilla native as she left the country for Miami.

In the photo you can see the Colombian walking through the Barcelona airport very smiling and in the company of her brother Tonino. Some fans also recorded the Colombian’s departure.

The singer was accused of having defrauded the Treasury during those years by pretending that she lived outside of Spain.

Shakira, 46, lived with the former Spanish soccer player from FC Barcelona and now businessman Gerard Piqué, 36, for twelve years, until they announced their separation in 2022 and she moved to Miami (United States) with their two children. after an agreement on his custody.

An agreement with the Spanish Justice prevented her from being tried, although in exchange for that fine and a sentence of three years in prison, which she will not have to serve, among other reasons because the court applies a mitigating circumstance of reparation for the damage.

