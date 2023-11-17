Shakira This Thursday, together with Bizarrap, he won the award for best pop song at the Latin Grammy for ‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ and has dedicated it, among others, to the “Spanish public” for supporting her “in difficult times”, in reference to her already ended relationship with the soccer player Gerard Piqué.

“They have been with me through thick and thin, in the difficult times that I have past in this land that I have loved so much. They have never stopped supporting me and I will never forget that,” said the artist when collecting the award at the ceremony held in Seville.

Strong declarations

Shakira and Piqué are no longer together, but they do have things in common, because their children, Sasha and Milan, They are involved and there is an agreement for their custody and visits.

“I have promised my children that I will be happy,” said the artist, who won the awards for song of the year and best pop song with Bizarrap and dedicated it to little ones Sasha and Milan.

They have accompanied her in the audience during the ceremony and even in her performance, making her debut through a video as little singers.

Since the separation became known, both have experienced complicated moments, helped by rumors and what the press says about Spain, that has not left them alone.

The Barranquilla woman lives in Miami, United States, and he is happy, because, he says, his children are calmer and have less pressure.

Before the Grammys, the Colombian gave a statement to Hola magazine and referred to the former defender of the Barcelona.

“In Spain, the years I was there already established, I dedicated myself to raising my children and supporting my ex-partner’s career. My career suffered from being far from the music industry and from where my work really is, which is in USA“, said.

However, after the awards ceremony, he sentenced Piqué with a strong statement, which is echoed today by the international media.

“So, from now on, I’m thinking about what’s to come, the songs I’m going to write, the tours I’m about to do and the audience I’m going to share with because, as a friend says, In the past there is nothing. “Only the future is remembered,” the Colombian said.