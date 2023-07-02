Singer Shakira has not been left behind and in its broadcast premiere, Shakichat, He addressed his followers and talked about the new song, ‘Empty Cup’.

“Hello everyone. Well, I’m here launching my new broadcast channel. I love being able to communicate directly with you now and the first thing I’m telling you, for those of you who don’t know yet, my new song ‘Empty Cup’ is out… And in the video I’m a mermaid, that’s right… Well, lately I’ve been around for so long in the water that I think at any moment I get scales”, said the artist.

(Gerard Piqué: how long ago was he unfaithful to Shakira? The number is scary) (Egan Bernal fights like a lion against beasts and climbs the Tour de France)

more messages

The woman from Barranquilla, as always, posted her new job, the one she did with Manuel Turizo and that I have generated new entries.

“It impresses me how they analyze my videos, my lyrics, my songs… And they nail it, always, they are the best fans in the world, but the best,” he said.

And he added: “Nobody knows me like you, nobody understands me and supports me like you do and they have a level of perception that is on another level, the sharpest, I love you very, very, very much.”

Thanks

For her, as she has always said, her ‘fans’0 are the best thing that has happened to her, well, after her family.

Shakira has always pondered their support, especially in moments as difficult as when she separated from Gerard Piqué.

“They are the best fans in the world, but the best. Nobody knows me like you, nobody understands me like you, nobody supports me like you do, and they have a level of perception that is on another level, the sharpest,” he said.

(Egan Bernal: the real options you have to fight the Tour de France, analysis)