Shakira said goodbye to Spain to move to the United States with her children, but her fans also said goodbye to her, a real fever for the singer Colombian woman who made one of dozens of followers play ‘Blind, Deaf Mute’ on the accordion outside her residence while a helicopter hovered overhead. “But things are not always as we dream. Sometimes we run, but we don’t arrive. Never doubt that I will be here … ”, she published yesterday along with a photograph from the plane.

The Colombian has closed her stage in Barcelona and the press followed her to the airport. Along with her two children, she turned and said goodbye to the media. TVE and Telecinco reported on the singer’s trip. “It is unknown where he will go these days, but the destination will be Miami,” said the presenter María Patiño.

Shakira traveled covered by the agreement that she signed in her separation from ex-Barcelona and for this reason she was able to change her two children from school in the middle of the school year. “She is surprised by the anger of her ex-husband and his family for changing the school children,” commented El Periódico de Spain.

The paparazzi Jordi Martín, known for having ‘followed’ Pique, confirmed the news. “He’s gone. Shakira said goodbye to Barcelona forever. The singer boarded a private plane at noon. She “she has gone on Easter holidays with her children, Milan and Sasha, and her brother Tonino hers. It was a planned trip. From there they will move to Miami,” said hosts Lorena Vázquez and Laura Fa.

On the other hand, La Vanguardia specified the family situation of the singer who, these days, accumulates records for the songs dedicated to her ex-relationship, ‘I congratulate you’, ‘Monotonía’, ‘Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, vol. 53’ and ‘TQG’. “The delicate health of her father did not allow her to leave when she returned from the vacations of Christmas and the children continued studying in Barcelona. Now everything has changed: the team at the Teknon clinic that cares for William Mebarak sees his transfer to the US as more feasible, as they were told last week”.

Piqué’s family and Shakira’s deadline in Spain

Beyond the decision made by the singer after ending her relationship with former soccer player Gerard Piqué, it transpired that he legally had a deadline to leave Spain.

The Colombian received a letter from Piqué’s father informing her that she had to leave her home. “Shakira received a letter signed by Joan Piqué as administrator of BCN Two & Two SL Investments ordering her to leave the Esplugues de Llobregat mansion on April 30 at the latest. According to the property registry, the house, owned by Shakira and Gerard Piqué, became the property of Inversiones BCN Two & Two SL in September 2022, once the couple was more than broken ”, spread La Vanguardia of Spain.

If the singer did not leave, she had to face compensation, according to the sales contract.

