Since their separation from Gerard Piqué, Shakira He has not stopped throwing darts at him and his family. Through her music she exposed what a terrible time she had in her life, in addition to her relationship with her ex-in-laws. As evidenced in her most recent hit, ‘El Jefe’, which targets Joan Piqué Rovira, the former soccer player’s father.

The 46-year-old Colombian released the single on September 20, and the song has not stopped playing on music platforms.

The song, in collaboration with the group Fuerza Regida, became a hit, with sound phrases that address the difficult situation that many immigrants go through, as they leave their country in search of a better life and, in many cases, end up being exploited at work. .

However, the Colombian not only focused on a social injustice, but in one of the stanzas she went further:

“What irony, what madness, this is torture. You kill yourself from dawn to dusk and you don’t even have a deed. They say that there is no evil that lasts more than a hundred years, but there is still my ex-father-in-law who does not set foot in a grave.” .

Behind the scenes

Now Shakira, in the midst of the fury of her song, showed behind-the-scenes details of the video for the song.

The video shows everything that involves recording a video clip: sticking your head between a table, riding a horse, repeating dances and much more.

You can see details of certain scenes recorded in the studio with chroma key and with the help of technology, which recreate spaces and shots such as that of the famous moving train, and you can see the great technical and human deployment for the making of the final video.

