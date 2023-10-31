The separation of Shakira of the ex-footballer Gerard Piqué It still has echoes after so long. Now, it was the artist who gave details of the person who was most attentive when the breakup occurred.

This is the Colombian artist Carlos Vivesone of her best friends and a person very close to her.

Eternal friendship

Recently Vives, who is celebrating his 30 years of musical career, received a visit from Shakira in the middle of the concert, which caused him a great surprise because he was not expecting it.

‘The 30 tour’ was presented on the night of this Saturday, October 28, in Miami, United States, with thousands of people singing the songs of the Samarian singer-songwriter.

To that stage, at the Kaseya Center stadium, Shakira arrived by surprise.

“Stay tuned… I’m going to try to do something unexpected in a couple of minutes,” wrote the author of ‘Loba’ on her X account (formerly Twitter).

Well, in the run-up to the surprise, Shakira held a live with her followers and talked about many things, among them, her friendship with Vives and how important it was when she separated from Piqué.

“I love Carlos Vives, he has been in the most difficult moments of my life. He always called me to ask me how I was, when I separated, every day ‘How are you?'” said the Colombian singer.

