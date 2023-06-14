The Colombian singer Shakira has already left behind her 12-year relationship with the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué. Now fully based in Miami, she is focused on her career and continuing to advance her recent successes.

However, in recent weeks there are growing rumors that Shakira has a new relationship, now, with the seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes team driver.

Shakira and Hamilton were seen having dinner togetherin the company of actor Tom Cruise, in a restaurant in Miami, after the F1 Grand Prix in that city, and then shared a while on a yacht.

#11May | 🤔 Shakira and Lewis Hamilton shared on a yacht outing in Miami. After the Formula One Grand Prix last weekend, both held a meeting. But now, they were seen enjoying themselves on Florida beaches. pic.twitter.com/9p2QGwGIb0 —PublinMagazine (@publinmagazine) May 11, 2023

Subsequently, the woman from Barranquilla appeared in the Mercedes paddock at the Spanish F1 Grand Prix, at the Montmeló circuit, in Barcelona, ​​the city where she lived with Piqué during the years they were together.

People magazine revealed that a relationship between Shakira and Hamilton would be brewing. They’re spending time together and in the getting to know each other stage,” a source who knows them both told the outlet. “It’s fun and there’s flirty,” she added.

Shakira reappeared in an interview with a Mexican medium

Meanwhile, Shakira gave an interview to the Mexican newspaper Milenio and in it, without referring to her situation with Hamilton, she recounted the moment she is living and revealed what the “engine” of her life is today.

“I am at a very exciting moment in my career, I feel completely loved by music, by what I do,” said the Colombian.

“I go through moments and days in which I feel more connected, at other times less, but now I feel hyper-connected with my trade, passion and desire, those are the things that drive me; My driving force right now is my children, my family, I also really want to create more music, to get together with friends and make new collaborations”, added.

Without referring directly to Piqué, Shakira thanked the support of her followers. “I feel lucky to have the support of the love of the fans, and also of the thousands and thousands of women; I feel supported, with them I feel sisterly, I share many things: way of thinking, a feeling, a way of living “, he expressed.

“You have to seek respect and camaraderie, all the support and sisterhood,” he concluded.

SPORTS

More sports news