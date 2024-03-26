Shakira He released his new album 'Las mujeres ya no Llor' this Friday and it quickly became a success. In the first 24 hours, it became the most listened to album of the year and received 7 platinum records. As expected, the Barranquilla native began a media tour which, of course, included the show Jimmy Fallon.

On Sunday night, Shakira He spoke about his album, its meaning and how, after his controversial divorce with former soccer player Gerard Piqué, he has rediscovered music.

The Barranquilla woman hopes that it will be the last song for Piqué. Photo:Instagram: @shakira

Now it's the men's turn to cry

“I have the best fans in the world, they have supported me at all times, I feel supported,” said the Barranquilla native, referring to the success of her new album.

In addition, he also talked about the name of the album, which is a reference to his song with the Argentine Bizarrap.

“For a long time, women were sent to cry just because we are women and we had to heal that way in front of society. Now we decide when, how and until when we are going to cry”, and she added: “Now it is the men's turn to cry”

The singer was the most searched personality on Google during 2023. Photo:YouTube: Screenshot from Bizarrap.

It's been ten years since Shakira He had not released an album since his self-titled album in 2014, which received diamond certification in Colombia.

“Since then I have made songs from time to time, but it was very difficult for me to focus on a specific work because of the husband (Gerard Piqué), He was dragging me down and now I'm free“, mentioned the Barranquilla native who on several occasions in the past had stated that she had put music aside to focus on her family.

In addition to this, she also confessed that music was what helped her get through the suffering of her breakup with the former Catalan soccer player in 2022. “When I was creating each of the songs I was dealing with many things, sometimes I felt with a knife between my teeth and picking up my pieces from the floor and gluing them together with music, it was a catharsis for me.”

Shakira's new album will be released on March 22. Photo:Instagram @shakira

“Women don't cry anymore” It is the twelfth album by the Barranquilla native in which she has collaborations with artists such as Cardi B, Bizarrap and the group Frontera. In it, according to the artist, she summarizes the recovery process after her breakup with Gerard Piqué and all the controversy that was built around her family and her children.

