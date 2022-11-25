Incredible revelations. In the midst of the investigation that the Spanish Treasury follows Shakira and her controversial break with Gerard Piqué, the singer surprised by revealing details of the 10-year relationship she had with the soccer player, and now she assured that their romance was not solid until the birth of their second child.

What did Shakira say about her relationship with Piqué?

Shakira’s lawyers presented a document before a court in Esplugues de Llobregat to argue their defense in the case against the singer for six alleged tax crimes that were committed between 2012 and 2014.

In the text, the artist mentions that she did not establish her residence in Spain until 2015, which coincides with the birth of her second son, Sasha, and the schooling of the first, Milan, because until then “There was no firm commitment between the two and they could only see each other taking advantage of vacation periods or fleeting trips, either in Barcelona or in other parts of the world” .

Piqué’s renewal with Barcelona influenced their relationship

Shakira also added that the “controversial renewal of Piqué’s contract with FC Barcelona” was also one more reason why he decided to settle in Spain that year. However, given this, she was forced to decline the job offer she had to continue working as a coach in the United States program. “The voice” and decided to focus solely on his family.

It should be noted that the Prosecutor’s Office has requested six prison sentences totaling eight years and two months for not having paid the wealth tax to the Treasury between 2012 and 2014.